Russia Attacked a Location Where Ukrainian Servicemen Were Being Awarded

On November 1, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian servicemen during an awards ceremony, killing Volodymyr Sviatnenko and others. Missile and drone strikes also hit communities in Dnipropetrovsk.

On November 1, the Russian army attacked a location where Ukrainian servicemen were being awarded, journalist TSN Dmytro Sviatnenko reported.

According to him, his brother Volodymyr Sviatnenko (Znakhar) was killed there. He was 43 years old and served in the 35th Separate Marine Brigade.

“My brother was killed on Saturday. He had been fighting since the 23rd. He went through hell in Krynyky, Kurakhove, Marianka, Krasnohorivka. He was killed by Russians. But not on the battlefield. Deep in the rear. He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to be awarded. They gathered the best. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade. By order. In an open area. A ballistic missile struck. A story of negligence (or perhaps not) repeated itself,” Sviatnenko said.

Yesterday, the Operation Task Force “East” reported that the Russians carried out a missile and drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing Ukrainian servicemen.

“Yesterday, November 1, 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities were affected.

As a result of the enemy’s combined strike, there are, unfortunately, casualties and wounded, including among servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At this stage, the relevant law enforcement agencies are working, in particular investigating compliance with the orders of the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding timely warnings about missile threats, prohibitions (restrictions) on the placement of personnel and holding meetings and gatherings in open areas, as well as placement in locations not intended for this purpose,” the Operation Task Force “East” wrote on Facebook.