Russia attacked GTS facility that ensures a diversified natural gas supply route to Ukraine

On the night of August 6, 2025, Russia carried out a targeted strike on a gas infrastructure facility – a compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in the Odesa region, near the Ukrainian – Romanian border.

This compressor station was part of a route that connects Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan pipeline. It had already been used to deliver LNG from the United States and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas.

Last night, the equipment ensuring these supplies was attacked by dozens of strike drones. This is a deliberate Russian strike on civilian infrastructure — an attack specifically targeting Ukraine’s energy system, its relations with Azerbaijan, the United States, and European partners, as well as the normal lives of Ukrainians and all Europeans.

The facility is part of the Trans‑Balkan corridor, which enables Ukraine to import U.S. LNG and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas via terminals in Greece and Turkey.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry confirmed damage to key compressor equipment and a trunk pipeline; around 2,500 households lost access to gas supply before emergency crews intervened.

President Zelenskyy condemned the strike as a deliberate attempt to undermine Ukraine’s energy diversification and winter preparations.

