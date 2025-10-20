Russia Attacks DTEK Coal Enrichment Plant in Dnipropetrovsk Region, No Injuries Reported

Russia attacked a DTEK coal enrichment plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region — the sixth strike on Ukraine’s coal industry in two months. No employees were injured.

DTEK reports strikes on a coal enrichment facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The plant processes coal for thermal power stations.

This is the sixth attack on the coal mining industry in the past two months.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing. Fortunately, no employees were injured.

The condition of the plant’s equipment has not been reported.