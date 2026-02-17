Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure Again, Killing Three Sloviansk TPP Employees

Russian FPV drone struck a vehicle carrying workers of the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk region, killing three and injuring one.

The attack came amid a large-scale overnight missile and drone assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving multiple regions without power and disrupting heat supply in several cities.

Russia killed three workers of the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant with a drone. On February 17, Russian occupation forces struck a vehicle carrying employees of the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three energy workers were killed.

First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov announced this during a briefing on the operational situation in the power system as of February 17. The State Emergency Service of Donetsk region reported the details on social media.

Nekrasov said: “In the morning, a Russian UAV attacked a vehicle carrying workers of the Sloviansk TPP. Unfortunately, three of them were killed.”

According to the State Emergency Service (SES), the vehicle was attacked by an FPV drone. The incident occurred in the city of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district. In addition to the three fatalities, one more person was injured. Rescuers assisted the wounded individual and handed him over to emergency medical personnel. Firefighters also extinguished the burning vehicle.

The Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant is located in the city of Mykolaivka near Sloviansk in Donetsk region. Previously, Russian forces had already struck the plant itself.

More details: According to Nekrasov, during the night the enemy carried out another combined missile-and-drone attack on energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, as of the morning there are power outages affecting consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Disruptions to heat supply have also been recorded in the cities of Sumy and Odesa.

The First Deputy Minister reported that emergency repair work has already begun wherever security conditions allow.

In most regions, hourly power outage schedules are being enforced, and for enterprises, power consumption limitation schedules are in effect. In some regions, emergency outages have been imposed.

On the night of February 17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, four Iskander-K cruise missiles, one Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile, as well as 396 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types and other types of drones, about 250 of them “Shaheds.”

