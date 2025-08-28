Russia deliberately attacked Ukrzaliznytsia’s passenger rolling stock. Dozens of trains are delayed

The enemy struck both a railway hub, which caused changes in train traffic, and a depot with high-speed trains.

On the night of August 28, the Russian army carried out a targeted strike on civilian passenger rolling stock, in particular attacking the Intercity+ high-speed train fleet.

The fire was extinguished thanks to the efforts of the depot workers. One train was seriously damaged, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

“The staff were in shelters in advance and are safe. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the maximum number of trains go on their routes. Not a single train will be canceled: for this, we are bringing in replacement rolling stock. We will inform about delays, since repair works on the damaged infrastructure are also ongoing,” the railway workers said.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s head, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, showed a photo of the train that was supposed to depart today on the Kyiv–Kharkiv route.

“Passenger cars will be put on the route, including those just received from the factory. The key point is that lives were saved: all duty staff at the impact sites were taken to shelters. The impact on the rolling stock was minimized thanks to the quick actions of the employees,” he said.

However, due to infrastructure damage at the Koziatyn railway hub, a number of trains are still running on altered routes.

As of 7:30 a.m., about 38 trains are delayed.

