Russia Drops Guided Bomb on Store in Sumy Region — Civilians Killed

Today, December 11, the Russian terrorist army dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store in the Sumy region. A saleswoman and a local resident were killed. Another saleswoman miraculously survived.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrainian News.

“Another cynical strike by Russia on the Sumy region. In the Velykopysarivska community, the Russians dropped a guided bomb on a store. The strike happened exactly when people were inside,” the statement reads.

As a result of the enemy’s airstrike, two people were killed: a saleswoman and a local resident. Their bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

“Another saleswoman who was in the store miraculously survived,” Hryhorov added.

Two more people were injured. One woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, and medical personnel are providing her with necessary care.

According to Ukrainian News, as a result of the Russian night attack on energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district (Poltava region), large-scale fires broke out. Firefighting efforts involved the “Ukrzaliznytsia” fire train, nearly 190 rescuers, and 59 units of SES equipment. The State Emergency Service published photos.

In addition, during the night drone strike by Russian forces in the Odesa region, an energy facility was damaged, causing multiple fires.