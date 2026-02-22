In one of the largest coordinated assaults in recent months, Russia launched 345 aerial weapons overnight, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 307 targets, though strikes and debris impacts were recorded at several locations.

During the night of February 22, the russian forces carried out a combined strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure facilities using attack UAVs, as well as air- and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the Air Force’s radio-technical troops detected 345 aerial attack assets:

4 Zircon anti-ship cruise missiles (launched from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

22 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launched from Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod regions, as well as the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched from Russia’s Vologda region);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from Russia’s Kursk region);

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles (launched from Russia’s Kursk region);

297 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other drone types (launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), about 200 of them were Shahed drones.

The main directions of the attack were Kyiv region, Odesa region, Kirovohrad region, and Poltava region.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 10:00 a.m., air defense shot down or suppressed 307 targets — 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types:

2 Zircon anti-ship cruise missiles;

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

17 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles;

274 enemy UAVs of various types.

Image: The Air Defence of Ukraine

Impacts of 14 missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations. In addition, debris from downed drones fell at 5 locations.

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Kyiv region on the night of February 22, in addition to the previously reported fatality, 15 people were injured, including four children.

In the Fastiv district, rescuers pulled eight people from under the rubble. Seven of them sustained injuries of varying severity, and one man died from his wounds.

Four of the injured are receiving treatment at medical facilities. Three are in serious condition, two of whom are currently undergoing surgery, while another is being treated at a trauma unit.

Injuries were also reported in the Boryspil, Vyshhorod, Obukhiv, and Bucha districts. Victims suffered shrapnel wounds, lacerations, fractures, smoke inhalation, and acute stress reactions.

