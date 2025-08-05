Russia launches missile strike on Sumy region: dead and injured reported

Russian missile strike has resulted in casualties in the Sumy district. Rescue teams are currently conducting a search and rescue operation.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on Telegram, as well as the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the report, on Tuesday, August 5, at around 10:00 a.m., the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Sumy district.

The Pishchanskyi administrative district of the Sumy community came under fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that the missile hit an agricultural enterprise. As a result of the attack, at least two people were killed.

There are also injured persons receiving medical assistance.

Rescue workers and emergency services are operating at the strike site. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Data regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

It has been reported that as a result of the enemy’s attack, two employees of the enterprise — a 54-year-old and a 55-year-old man — were killed, and three other workers were injured.

Attack on Sumy

Recall that on July 18, Russian occupiers launched missile and drone strikes on Sumy, using shrapnel munitions. The enemy deliberately targets civilians, employing terrorist tactics.

Earlier, on July 14, the city was also attacked three times by drones. During that assault, the occupiers struck an educational institution, injuring six people and causing significant damage to the building. In addition, a drone hit a medical facility.

