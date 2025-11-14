Russia Launches Record 449-Weapon Strike on Ukraine, Including Zircon Missile

Russia struck Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using 19 missiles and 430 drones of various types – including a Zircon hypersonic missile. 419 enemy targets were shot down or suppressed.

Kyiv was under one of the most terrifying attacks today



The enemy attacked the capital and its outskirts tonight with strike UAVs Geran-2, Shahed-138, Harpy-A1, Gerber, and missiles Iskander-M, Kalibr, Kinzhal. pic.twitter.com/sPywBRh1bQ — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 14, 2025

On the night of November 14 (from 18:00 November 13), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using attack UAVs and air-, land-, and sea-launched missiles.

This was reported by the Air Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launches 449 bloody missiles and drones, including 13 (!) ballistic missiles on Ukraine overnight. Holly shit. pic.twitter.com/saXNrR94Kk — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 14, 2025

Air Force radar units detected and tracked 449 aerial targets – 19 missiles (13 of them ballistic) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 Shaheds):

430 attack UAVs (Shahed, “Gerbera,” and others) launched from: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiyske (occupied Crimea);

3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from Ryazan region, Russia);

1 “Zircon” anti-ship missile;

6 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (from occupied Crimea / Black Sea);

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Bryansk region).

The main target was Kyiv. Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Poltava region, and Cherkasy region were also affected.

Ukrainian air defenses – aviation, SAM systems, electronic warfare units, drone units, and mobile fire groups – engaged the attack.

As of 09:30, preliminary data indicate 419 aerial targets destroyed or suppressed:

405 russian UAVs (Shahed, Gerbera, and others);

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

6 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles.

There were confirmed impacts from missiles and 23 attack UAVs at 13 locations, as well as debris from downed targets falling in 44 locations.

The laterst reports say that late last night and into the early hours of today, the russian enemy carried out missile and drone attacks mostly on Ukrainian energy facilities in several regions. As a result, by morning a large number of consumers in Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa regions were left without power.

Emergency repair and restoration work is underway in all affected regions. In addition, scheduled power outage timetables remain in effect across most regions of Ukraine today. By the end of the day, they will operate across 2 to 4 stages depending on the region.

