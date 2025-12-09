Russia Seizes Five Settlements in Donetsk’s Pokrovsk Area

Russian forces captured five villages near Pokrovsk on December 8. Ukrainian troops withdrew strategically, clearing urban areas, preventing encirclement, and moving to more advantageous positions.

Almost all enemy advances and occupations are concentrated in the Pokrovsk area.

Over the past 24 hours, on December 8, the Russians captured five settlements in the Pokrovsk area, where, according to Operation Task Force “East”, Ukrainian forces are clearing urban areas of occupiers, reported the Ukrainian information resource DeepState, which recently updated its interactive maps.

Southeast of Pokrovsk, in the stretch between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Russian troops occupied the villages of Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novopavlivka, Hnativka, and Rih, located one after another. This was reported by ZN.ua.

Frontline in the Pokrovsk area as of December 8 / DeepStateMAP

All these settlements belong to the Pokrovsk city community in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

In addition, the enemy advanced directly into Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk. DeepState also recorded Russian advances in the north of Donetsk region, in Siversk.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces described the withdrawal from Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar as a maneuver aimed at preventing encirclement and straightening the front line. It is reported that the Ukrainian units moved to more advantageous positions.