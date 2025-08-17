Russia Strikes in Zaporizhzhia Kills Teenager, Wounds Children and Adults

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia region. A teenager was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia district. His brother, sister, parents, and two other people were injured.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia military regional adminisration Ivan Fedorov.

The village of Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia district came under attack twice by Russian forces, reportedly with FAB aerial bombs.

As a result, a 15-year-old boy was killed. His younger brother, 12, and sister, 8, were wounded, along with their parents — a 40-year-old father and 36-year-old mother.

Local authorities report that emergency services are providing assistance to the injured.

Two men — aged 41 and 51 — were also injured.

EMPR