Russia Strikes Key Transport Route in Kharkiv Region, Destroying Pechenihy Reservoir Dam

Russian occupation forces struck the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir, an important logistical artery of the Kharkiv region. No information is available yet about casualties or injuries.

According to local media, at least four explosions were heard in the area of the Pechenihy Reservoir.

As of 12:00 on 7 December 2025, traffic across the dam’s roadway has been completely halted.

This was reported by Blik.ua, citing Pechenihy settlement head Oleksandr Husarov.

#BREAKING: russian forces hit the Pechenihy Reservoir dam near Kharkiv — a key road linking Kharkiv to Vovchansk, Velykyi Burluk & Kupiansk, crucial for Ukrainian troop logistics.

The dam, targeted before in 2022, also supplies Kharkiv with fresh water.

The dam, targeted before in 2022, also supplies Kharkiv with fresh water.

The Restoration and Infrastructure Development Service in the Kharkiv region reports the temporary closure of two territorial motor roads:

T-21-11 Chuhuiv — Pechenihy — Velykyi Burluk near the settlement of Pechenihy;

T-21-04 Kharkiv — Vovchansk — Chuhunivka checkpoint near the settlement of Staryi Saltiv.

The restrictions were introduced due to shelling that caused dangerous damage to road infrastructure, making safe passage impossible, the agency clarified.

To ensure traffic flow, a detour route has been organized:

Chuhuiv — Korobochkyne — Leb’yazhe — Prymorske — Khotomlia — Vovchansk.

Infographic: Restoration and Infrastructure Development Service in the Kharkiv Region

Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

The Pechenihy Reservoir is one of the largest in the region and an important source of drinking water.

Local authorities urge residents and visitors of the Pechenihy community to remain calm and follow further official announcements.

The Pechenihy Reservoir is one of the key reservoirs in the Kharkiv region. It supplies water to parts of Kharkiv and the surrounding area, plays an important role in irrigation, industrial needs, and maintaining the region’s ecological balance.

The dam is also a vital transport route connecting Kharkiv with the eastern part of the region, so its damage immediately affects logistics and travel between settlements.

On the night of 7 December (starting from 18:00 on 6 December), Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using drones and air- and ground-launched missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

In the Poltava region, direct hits were recorded, damaging technical equipment, and some areas experienced disruptions to heating and water supply. Several energy-sector facilities in the Kremenchuk district also came under attack.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of 7 December Russia launched 241 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera (and other) types against Ukraine, approximately 150 of them being Shaheds. Russia also fired three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 179 aerial targets, including:

175 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera (and other) types;

two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

