In the night of February 12, Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and drones. In one district, a private house was hit, and two people were injured.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Sources: Ukrainian Air Force, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klytschko, Kyiv City State Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, and Kyiv Police on Telegram.

Exact quote from the Air Force: “Ballistics on Kyiv!”

Details: Immediately after the threat alert, a series of loud explosions was heard across the city.

Direct quote from Klytschko: “The enemy is striking the capital’s infrastructure with ballistic missiles. Stay in shelters!”

Additional details: According to the mayor, in the Darnytskyi district, a missile reportedly hit a private house. In Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts, non-residential buildings were struck. In Dniprovskyi district, missile fragments fell near a residential building.

Photo: National Police

Medical brigades were deployed to the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Photo: National Police

According to Tkachenko, as of 05:30, two people were injured.

Photo: National Police

In the morning, Kyiv’s mayor clarified that one of the injured was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other received outpatient medical care. The police added that the victims were a man and a woman.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the 45-year-old man sustained blast injuries to his head and limbs, and the 20-year-old woman suffered a cut on her hand.

“Both injured individuals were hospitalized,” the statement said.

