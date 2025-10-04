Russia Strikes Train and Station in Shostka En Route to Kyiv, Mass Casualties Reported

Today, October 4, Russia strikes train and the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. Around 30 people were injured in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to ua.news.

“Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community. The enemy deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure — a passenger train running between Shostka and Kyiv,” Hryhorov stated.

Rescue teams, medics, and emergency services are currently working at the scene.

“An emergency operations center has been set up. People are receiving the necessary assistance, and the rescue operation continues. The extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified,” the regional head added.

According to the acting head of the Shostka District Military Administration, around 30 people were injured in the Russian strike on the train in the Shostka community. The wounded have been taken to a hospital.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

Since 6 p.m. on Friday, October 3, Russia launched 109 drones across Ukraine, including Shahed and Gerbera types. The launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian cities Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo.

Later, the Procecutor General office made the following update.

At least eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone strikes targeting trains in the Shostka community of the Sumy region.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the attack took place on October 4 around 11:50 a.m., when a passenger train was struck by a Russian drone while it was stationed at the Shostka railway station awaiting departure.

A few minutes later, during the ongoing evacuation of passengers, a second drone strike hit another train.

As of 1:00 p.m., at least eight individuals had been hospitalized.

The Shostka District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also noted that the massive attack on the city was ongoing at the time of reporting.

Photo: The Prosecutor General Office

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), clarified in a Facebook post that three children were among the injured.

“Strike on the Shostka railway station. Two trains were hit: the suburban Tereshchenska–Novhorod-Siverskyi and the Kyiv–Shostka train. The second drone hit the electric locomotive during the evacuation,” Pertsovskyi said.

He condemned the strike as a “cowardly attack aimed at cutting off transportation to our frontline communities.”

