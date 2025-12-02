Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Gas Infrastructure Again: What Is Known About the Impact

Russia has once again targeted Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, fortunately causing no injuries among employees. However, the attacks resulted in damage, and restoration efforts are already underway.

TSN reported this information citing Naftogaz’s press service.

The attacks occurred yesterday evening and this morning. According to the company, the strikes were aimed at civilian facilities involved in gas production and storage. “Fortunately, no employees were harmed,” Naftogaz emphasized.

At the same time, the attacks caused damage to certain facilities. Emergency services and company specialists are already working to address the consequences.

It was noted that the drones deliberately hit civilian gas facilities, highlighting the threat to energy infrastructure, but thanks to the prompt actions of staff, serious injuries or fatalities were avoided.

Once permission is received from the State Emergency Service, Naftogaz teams will immediately begin restoration work to return the facilities to full operation.

Previously, reports indicated that Russian military forces had damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region.