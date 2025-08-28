Russia struck Ukraine’s Navy ship. There are killed and missing crew members

Russian occupation forces struck one of the Ukrainian Navy’s ships. One crew member was killed, several were wounded.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

“Regarding the information about the strike on one of the Ukrainian Navy’s ships: we confirm the fact of the strike. Work is underway to deal with the consequences of the attack. The majority of the crew is safe. The search for several sailors continues. Unfortunately, one crew member was killed and several were injured,” Pletenchuk stated.

At the same time, Russian media channels claim that the ship in question is allegedly the Ukrainian Navy’s reconnaissance vessel Simferopol.

An attack by a russian unmanned boat on the Ukrainian reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the Danube Delta, Odesa region, has been reported. pic.twitter.com/1ebn62QCT4 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 28, 2025

When the russian forces attacked the Ukrainian vessel

According to Dumska, the incident occurred after midnight. The ship was on the Danube River when it was struck by an unmanned Russian naval boat. The explosion caused a breach, and the reconnaissance ship rolled onto its side. Some crew members are still considered missing.

“Simferopol” is a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy. It is a medium reconnaissance vessel of the Laguna project (a signals intelligence ship based on the SRTM Project 502EM).

Built at PJSC Kuznya na Rybalskomu, it was launched on April 23, 2019, and commissioned into the fleet in 2021.

