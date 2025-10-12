Russia Targets Ukraine’s Infrastructure to Isolate Frontline Regions

Russia continues strikes Ukraine’s infrastructure aimed at cutting off connections with frontline areas, including Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

They are targeting main routes and also attempting to block alternative ones.

Passengers on trains traveling to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka, and other cities in the region will be transported by bus transfers and are currently at a safe distance from the affected areas, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board, JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

“We are working with the Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations, as well as the mayors of Konotop, Shostka, and Nizhyn, to promptly organize the transfers. Thank you for your responsiveness and engagement,” added Oleksandr.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that rail connections with Chernihiv and Sumy regions are not being suspended. On certain sections with a higher level of danger, a combined logistics system—train plus bus—is in operation.

“To avoid putting passengers and railway workers at risk, we adhere to safety protocols,” the company reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained that long-distance and suburban trains to Chernihiv and Sumy regions are operating on modified and combined routes.

If a train cannot reach its final station due to shelling, passengers are transferred by bus.

This principle applies to routes to Shostka, Konotop, Romny, Nosivka, and Nizhyn.

For example, suburban trains currently reach only as far as Nosivka, after which passengers continue their journey to Nizhyn by bus.

