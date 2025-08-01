Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of August 1, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 1, 2025.

The 1255nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,167 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back Russian troops, inflicting significant losses. Over the past 24 hours, 160 combat clashes were recorded.

Russia launched 57 airstrikes, dropping 127 guided bombs, and carried out 5,835 shellings, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems. Additionally, 4,098 kamikaze drones were used.

Airstrikes with guided bombs targeted the following settlements:

Medvedivka (Chernihiv region),

Bilohirya, Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region),

Novotiagynka (Kherson region).

In response, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile troops, and artillery struck five enemy troop and equipment concentrations and two artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Line battle overview:

Northeastern -Slobozhanskyi Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 16 attacks. Russians carried out 7 airstrikes, dropped 17 bombs, and launched 331 artillery strikes, including 4 MLRS attacks.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction: Ukrainian troops stopped 7 assaults near Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction: 3 russian attacks were repelled near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction: Enemy launched 30 attacks, attempting to break through near Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrne, and toward Shandryholove, Yampil, Hryhorivka.

Siversk Direction: 7 russian assaults halted near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk Direction: Russian troops attacked 6 times, targeting Stupochky, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk Direction: Enemy launched 9 attacks around Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Bila Hora, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 47 enemy assaults near Poltavka, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka and toward Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novopidhorne.

Novopavlivka Direction: 23 attacks recorded near Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and toward Temyrivka.

Huliaipole Direction: No combat clashes recorded.

Orikhiv Direction: 2 attacks attempted near Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

Prydniprovskyi Direction: One enemy assault repelled.

Volyn and Polissya Directions: No signs of Russian offensive group formation.

Russian losses in the past 24 Hours:

940 personnel,

1 tank,

2 armored vehicles,

33 artillery systems,

163 operational-tactical drones,

3 cruise missiles,

72 vehicles.

Ukraine continues to hold its defensive lines while striking back decisively.

