Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 10, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 10, 2025.

Today is the 1264nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,176 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, during the past day, 160 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 79 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including the dropping of 146 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,157 shelling attacks, 118 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,910 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region; Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Lvive in Kherson region.

During the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, one UAV control point, one gun, and one Buk surface-to-air missile system of the Russian invaders.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 64 combat engagements along the front.

Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and disrupting Russian plans.

Russian artillery strikes have affected the areas of the following settlements: Arkhypivka, Karpovychi in Chernihiv region; Turya, Velyka Bereza, Mar’yine, Bachivsk, Khodyne, Brusky, Fotovyzh, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Khliborob in Sumy region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: there were 16 combat engagements during the past day. The enemy launched seven airstrikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 267 artillery attacks, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

04:00 PM: today the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 118 shelling attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders five times near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

04:00 PM: Enemy assault repelled near Vovchansk.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00AM: there were six attacks by the occupiers during the past day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhlakivka, and towards Kupiansk and Kovalivka.

04:00 PM: 4 enemy attacks repelled in Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka; 2 battles ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00AM: the enemy attacked 22 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Shandryholove.

04:00 PM: eight combat clashes took place today, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyazi, and toward Shandryholove and Dronivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00AM: the enemy carried out seven attacks on our units’ positions during the past day in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, and towards Siversk.

04:00 PM: the enemy launched five attacks today, all of which Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled. The occupiers tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and Verkhnokamyanske.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00AM: four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults. The Russians attempted to advance in the area of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and toward Bila Hora.



Toretsk Direction

08:00AM: the enemy conducted seven attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

04:00 PM: the Defense Forces stopped seven enemy attacks. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka, and toward Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Poltavka, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Zatyshok, and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske.

04:00 PM: Russian troops made 17 attempts to advance on Ukrainain positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Zapovidne, Krasnyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Orikhove, and Fedorivka. Our defenders have already repelled 15 assaults, and fighting continues.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks on our positions near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temyrivka, and towards the settlements of Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Komyshuvakha, and Tolstoi.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temyrivka, Myrne, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Olhivske. Four enemy assaults are still ongoing.

Huliaipilskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack near Malynivka.

04:00 PM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been recorded.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00AM: supported by aviation, carried out three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

04:00 PM: the aggressor’s aviation struck Novodanilivka and Yuliivka; the occupiers also tried to advance near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the fortifications of our defenders over the past day.

04:00 PM: the enemy carried out four unsuccessful assaults toward our defenders’ positions; the settlement of Kozatske came under attack by Russian unguided aerial rockets.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been recorded.

Ukrainain soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, during the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 950 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one tank, four armored combat vehicles, 70 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, 140 operational-tactical level UAVs, one missile, and 126 units of enemy motor vehicles.

