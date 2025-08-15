Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 15, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 12, 2025.

Today is the 1269nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,181 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat clashes were recorded. Russian forces launched two missile strikes using two missiles, 81 airstrikes dropping 162 guided bombs, and conducted 5,839 shelling attacks, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy also deployed 5,593 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region; Novodanylivka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove in Kherson region.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck two enemy troop concentrations, seven artillery systems, a command post, two ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, and one air defense system.

Update as of 04:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Since the start of the current day, there have been 65 combat engagements.

Today, the communities of border settlements have come under enemy artillery fire, including: Hyrky, Novovasylivka, Mar’yine, Slavgorod, Seredyna-Buda, Sosnivka, Yastrubyne, Kucherivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Khodyne, Kozyne, Prokhody in Sumy region; and Prohres in Chernihiv region.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Zhykhove, Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region, and Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: there were five combat engagements. The enemy launched 12 airstrikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and carried out 288 shelling attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

04:00 PM: four combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 airstrikes, dropping 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 131 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: since the start of the day the enemy has conducted one assault near Hlyboke.

04:00 PM: the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Kamyanka. Two more engagements are still ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00AM: yesterday there were five enemy attacks. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

Lyman Direction

08:00AM: the russian enemy attacked 20 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrne, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Karpivka.

Ukraine Front line. Lyman direction. August 15, 2025. Map credits: DeepState

Siversk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks yesterday. The occupiers attempted to advance in the area of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, and towards Serebrianka.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00AM: two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction

08:00AM: the enemy conducted five attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and towards Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nikanorivka, Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Balahan.

Ukraine Front line. Pokrovsk direction. August 15, 2025. Map credits: DeepState

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Zelenyi Hai, Myrne, and towards Filiia, Zaporizke, and Komyshuvakha.

Ukraine Front line. Novopavlivka direction. August 15, 2025. Map credits: DeepState

Huliaipole Direction

08:00AM: the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00AM: the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

10:00 PM:

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy offensive actions.

04:00 PM:

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM, 10:00 PM: no signs of russian offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in its rear.

In total, yesterday the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 940 personnel. The enemy also lost two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one aircraft, 147 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 140 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

Cover photo credits: The General Staff of Ukraine

