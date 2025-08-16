Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 16, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 12, 2025.

The 1270th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, there were 139 combat engagements over the past day.

The enemy launched 2 missile strikes and 111 airstrikes, using 3 missiles and dropping 213 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,045 attacks, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and employed 5,659 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Zhykhove and Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region; Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region; Bilohirya in Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

During the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three command posts, one ammunition depot, and three Russian artillery systems.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, 126 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting significant fire damage.

Today, Russian forces carried out 48 airstrikes, dropping 83 guided aerial bombs, while also deploying 1,699 kamikaze drones and conducting 4,258 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 engagements. The enemy carried out 32 airstrikes, dropping 74 guided bombs, and conducted 245 attacks, including 6 with MLRS.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults. The enemy carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and launched 204 attacks, including 11 with multiple rocket launchers.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Khatnie, and Fyholivka.

10:00 PM: Two enemy assaults were repelled near Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhljakivka, and towards Kupiansk.

10:00 PM: The occupiers attacked near Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 assaults; three battles are still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 21 attacks near Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Yampil, and Ridkodub.

10:00 PM: Russian forces attempted 16 attacks near Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and toward Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 6 enemy assaults repelled near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, Fedorivka, Pereizne, and towards Siversk.

10:00 PM: One assault was repelled near Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 2 engagements near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bondarne.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders halted one enemy assault near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 6 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

10:00 PM: Russian troops launched six assaults on Ukrainian positions near Pleschiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.Four enemy assaults near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and toward Pleshchiivka were all stopped.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: 45 enemy assaults near Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Nykonorivka, and towards Filiia.

10:00 PM: The hottest sector today, with 38 enemy attempts to advance near Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Muravka, and Filiia. Some battles remain ongoing. Preliminary data indicates 139 Russian troops neutralized, including 91 irrecoverable losses. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one artillery system, seven vehicles, and 18 drones; damaged another artillery system, three vehicles, ten shelters, and one UAV command post.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 21 enemy attempts near Tolstoi, Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Myrne, Zaporizke, and Olhivske.

10:00 PM: 22 enemy attempts repelled near Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Maliivka, and Olhivske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM, 10:00 PM: the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM, 10:00 PM: no offensive actions recorded.

10:00 PM: Defense forces repelled one attack toward Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 5 attacks repelled towards Prymorske, the Antonivskyi Bridge, and Bilohrudyi Island.

10:00 PM: Two failed enemy attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM: no signs of russian offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in its rear.

In total, yesterday the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,010 personnel.

6 tanks.

2 armored fighting vehicles.

42 artillery systems.

152 operational-tactical UAVs.

137 vehicles.

2 special-purpose vehicles.

