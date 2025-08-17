Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 17, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 17, 2025.

Today is the 1,271st day of the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



In total, 148 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.



According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 68 airstrikes across Ukraine, dropping 127 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,718 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,955 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, including 140 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on, among other areas, the settlements of Rudnya and Doroshenkove in Sumy region; Krasnotorka and Bilozerske in Donetsk region; Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces’ aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck four areas of enemy troop concentration, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery systems, four military and ammunition depots, and a command post.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy assault attempts since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and conducted 279 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Ambarne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: there were 17 enemy attacks in one day. The Armed Forces repelled assaults in the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.



Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the russian enemy increased rapidly offensive and attacked 32 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: near Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked our positions twice.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: one combat clash was recorded; the invader attacked near Oleksandro-Shultyne.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out five attacks near Toretsk, Dylivka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horykhove, Muravka, and Filiya.



Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked our positions 26 times near the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Maliivka, and Olhivske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy advance toward Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the enemy made two failed attempts to approach our positions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM: no signs of russian offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amounted to 900 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 186 tactical UAVs, and 88 enemy vehicles.

Cover photo credits: The General Staff of Ukraine

