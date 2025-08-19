Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 19, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 19, 2025.

Today is the 1273nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,185 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 121 combat engagements. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory.

The Russian occupiers launched 3 missile strikes using 8 missiles, 52 air strikes dropping 73 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,909 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,740 shelling attacks on our positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

10:00 PM: 5 combat engagements with Russian forces. The enemy launched 7 airstrikes, dropped 16 guided bombs, and carried out 175 shelling attacks on our positions and settlements, 7 of which came from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

10:00 PM: today, the enemy attacked three times near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction

10:00 PM: the enemy conducted 4 offensive actions near Synkivka, Zahryzove, and Stepova Novoselivka; fighting is still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

10:00 PM: Defense Forces have already repelled 18 enemy assaults near Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Torske, Yampil, and toward Yampil and Hryhorivka; 5 more clashes are still ongoing.

Siversk Direction

10:00 PM: the enemy attacked twice near Pereizne and toward Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

10:00 PM: one combat clash was recorded; the invader attacked near Oleksandro-Shultyne.

Toretsk Direction

10:00 PM: 9 combat engagements today. The enemy attempted assaults near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka; 2 attacks are still ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

10:00 PM: since the start of this day, the enemy has attacked 40 times near Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Nykonorivka, Novoeconomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

Preliminary data: 139 enemy troops neutralized, 85 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 1 artillery system, 27 UAVs, and 8 vehicles; additionally, 1 artillery system, 2 vehicles, and 9 enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temyrivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and toward Komyshuvakha; 4 clashes are still ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy advance toward Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: enemy units attempted 4 advances but were repelled.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 PM: no signs of russian offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amounted to 900 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 186 tactical UAVs, and 88 enemy vehicles.

EMPR

