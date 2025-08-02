Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of August 2, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 2, 2025.

The 1256nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,168 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 172 combat clashes as they continue to repel Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russian forces carried out 70 airstrikes, deploying 116 guided bombs, and conducted 5,859 shellings, including 62 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). They also used 3,766 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements of Ukraine:

Pidloman in Kharkiv region,

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region,

Bilohirya in Zaporizhzhia region,

Kherson and Kozatske in Kherson region,

Ukrainian aviation, rocket forces, and artillery struck seven areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, and destroyed two artillery systems.

Ukraine frontline updates by directions:

Northern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

8 enemy attacks repelled, 14 airstrikes with 24 guided bombs, 445 artillery strikes, including 7 MLRS attacks.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction:

4 attacks repelled near Krasne Pershe and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction:

10 enemy assaults took place near Holubivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Kindrashivka.

Lyman Direction:

20 attacks near reported near Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova.

Siversk Direction:

6 Russian assaults took place near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and towards Vyimka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

2 assaults repelled near Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

6 attacks reported near Diliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction:

66 enemy attacks halted near Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut.

Novopavlivka Direction:

23 attacks repelled near Oleksandrоhrad, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil.

Orikhiv Direction:

1 unsuccessful russian assault reported near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

7 enemy assaults repelled.

Huliaipole Direction: No combat clashes recorded

Volyn and Polissya Directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formations.

Russian Losses over the past day:

Personnel: 1,010 eliminated,

Armored vehicle: 1 destroyed,

Artillery systems: 38,

MLRS: 1,

Attack drones (UAVs): 139,

Vehicles: 130.

Ukrainian forces continue to deliver painful losses to Russian troops in manpower and equipment, effectively degrading the enemy’s offensive capabilities – both on the frontlines and in the rear.

Update as of 16:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have engaged in 50 combat clashes with Russian troops. Border settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions suffered from shelling originating from Russian territory.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The enemy launched seven airstrikes, dropping ten guided bombs and conducting 126 artillery shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction: Ukrainian forces stopped three enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe, with two more battles ongoing.

On the Kupiansk Direction: the enemy carried out three assaults near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove. One engagement remains active.

In the Lyman Direction: Russian forces attacked eleven times near Karpivka and Hryhorivka and toward Cherneshchyna, Serednie, and Shandryholove. Six clashes are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk Direction: a single Russian assault near Novomarkove failed.

In the Toretsk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and toward Ivanopillia. One battle is ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk Direction: the enemy launched 14 assaults aiming to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from positions near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Sukhietske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Novoukrainka. Ukrainian forces have already repelled 13 of these attacks.

In the Novopavlivka Direction: the enemy attacked six times near Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, and toward Filiia. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole Direction: the occupiers conducted an airstrike near Bilohiria.

On the Orikhiv Direction: an air bomb was dropped near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi Direction, the settlement of L’vove suffered an airstrike.

No significant changes were recorded on other sectors of the front.

