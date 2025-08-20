Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 20, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 20, 2025.

Today is the 1274nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,186 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

As of the past day, there were 175 combat engagements. Ukrainian defenders continue to decisively repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory.

The enemy launched 4 missile strikes using 10 missiles and 82 air strikes, dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,611 shelling attacks, including 66 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 5,610 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of:

Hremyach (Chernihiv region)

Nova Sloboda, Chernatske (Sumy region)

Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Ivanopillia (Donetsk region)

Bilohiria, Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia region)

Odradokamianka (Kherson region)

Over the past day, the Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as 2 artillery systems and 1 other important target of the Russian occupiers.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes (26 guided bombs dropped) and 218 shelling attacks, 9 of which were from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 6 enemy assaults took place near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Zahryzove, and Stepova Novoselivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 33 attacks by the enemy, attempting to advance near Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Torske, and toward Yampil and Hryhorivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: defenders repelled 2 assaults near Pereizne and toward Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 2 clashes recorded near Oleksandro-Shultyne.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 10 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 50 enemy assaults stopped near Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Nykonorivka, Novoeconomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 28 enemy attacks repelled near Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temyrivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and toward Komyshuvakha.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: no active enemy operations recorded.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: no active enemy operations recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 4 combat engagements took place.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of offensive group formation detected.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers lost 920 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed:

1 tank

4 armored fighting vehicles

50 artillery systems

260 operational-tactical UAVs

7 missiles

142 units of automotive equipment

Ukrainian warriors continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, actively undermining the offensive potential of Russian forces in the rear.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.08.25 pic.twitter.com/wtHWlidZK9 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 20, 2025

