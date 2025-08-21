Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 21, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 21, 2025.

Today is the 1275nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,187 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 167 combat engagements took place.

The enemy launched two missile strikes (five missiles), 61 airstrikes (dropping 127 guided bombs), conducted 5,407 shelling attacks (including 123 from MLRS), and deployed 5,939 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Airstrikes targeted areas including Stara Huta, Nova Huta (Sumy region); Bilohiria, Orikhiv, Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia region); Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Lvove (Kherson region).

In response, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck seven concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons and equipment, four artillery systems, one air defense system, and one command post.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 4 clashes recorder; enemy carried out 16 airstrikes (40 bombs dropped) and 207 attacks, including 16 MLRS strikes.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 9 enemy assaults repelled near Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka and towards Khatnie, Katerynivka.Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 2 clashes near Holubivka and towards Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 33 assaults took place near Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Torske and towards Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, Hryhorivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 assaults repelled near Hryhorivka, Pereizne and towards Vyiimka, Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 1 clash recorder near Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 assaults near Toretsk, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka and towards Stepanivka, Poltavka, Popovyi Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 53 combat engagements near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Dachne and towards Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novopavliv

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 28 assaults repelled near Tolstoi, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole and towards Filiia, Iskra, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve, Novohryhorivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: no active enemy operations recorded.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 1 russian attack repelled near Prymorske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 3 enemy attempts to advance repelled.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of offensive group formation detected.

Russian losses in the past 24 hours:

830 personnel, 1 tank, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 315 tactical-level UAVs, 114 vehicles, 1 special equipment unit.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.08.25 pic.twitter.com/gXBHttDLct — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 21, 2025

