Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 23, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 23, 2025.

Today is the 1277 day of the full-scale invasion and 4,189 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 143 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike and 95 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,197 attacks, including 73 from multiple launch rocket systems, and employed 5,417 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Znob-Novhorodske, Stara Huta in Sumy region; Kramatorsk, Yasna Poliana, Shabelkivka, Kostiantynivka, Svitle in Donetsk region; Vyshneve in Dnipropetrovsk region; Stepnohirsk, Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery systems, a command post, and one other important target.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat engagements have taken place on the front.

The enemy, from the territory of the Russian Federation, carried out artillery strikes on the areas of Klyusy, Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Bila Bereza in Sumy region. Airstrikes also targeted Stara Huta, Nova Huta, and Buniakyne in Sumy region.

Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the implementation of the Russian occupiers’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been 134 combat engagements, the enemy has launched 45 airstrikes, dropped 81 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In addition, they used 1,439 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,169 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out 14 air strikes, using 28 guided aerial bombs, and fired 240 times, two of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

04:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked Defense Forces positions twice, with fighting still ongoing. The enemy also carried out 4 airstrikes using 13 guided aerial bombs and conducted 82 shelling attacks, one of which involved a multiple launch rocket system. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active actions and achieved success in certain sectors.

10:00 PM: since the beginning of the day Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also launched five airstrikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted eight times to break through our defense lines in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and toward Kolodiazne.

04:00 PM: two combat clashes took place.

10:00 PM: the enemy tried to assault the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and toward Zelenyi; Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, one battle is currently ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: there were eight enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrne, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

04:00 PM: during the day, the enemy attempted three times to advance toward our positions near Zapadne, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk. Defense Forces successfully repelled two attacks, with one battle still ongoing.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, in the area of Zahryzove and toward Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy carried out 25 attacks, trying to penetrate our defenses near Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Yampol and Serebrianka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven offensive actions by the invading army near Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and toward Shandryholove and Dronivka; two more clashes are still ongoing.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrne, and toward Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebrianka. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy made four attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and Pereizne.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks. Occupation units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and Fedorivka.

10:00 PM: the enemy carried out eight offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereizne, Fedorivka, and toward Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: five combat clashes took place near Bila Hora and toward Stupochky.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks, with three clashes still ongoing. The enemy attacked near Chasiv Yar and toward Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 russian attempts to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and toward Markove, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out nine attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and toward Stepanivka.

04:00 PM: the invaders attacked seven times toward Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, and Popiv Yar. Four clashes are ongoing.

10:00 PM: the russian occupiers today nine times assaulted the positions of our defenders in the area of Shcherbynivka and toward Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, and Popovyi Yar. The Defense Forces are firmly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy assault actions.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 38 enemy assaults in the areas of Nykonorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne.

04:00 PM: during the day, the enemy attempted 23 assaults near Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Krasnyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and toward Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balahan, and Molodetske. Two clashes are ongoing.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy carried out 40 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Krasnyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and toward the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balahan, Molodetske, Filiia. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 67 occupiers and wounded another 40. A mortar, 16 UAVs, three UAV control points, two vehicles, one motorcycle, an electronic warfare system were destroyed; a gun, one unit of special equipment, three UAV control points, and six shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temyrivka.

04:00 PM: the aggressor launched 12 attacks near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Olhivka, and toward Ivanivka and Zaporizke. Four battles are still ongoing.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Olhivka, and toward Ivanivka, Zaporizke; eight combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: in the area of Kamianske, the enemy once tried to advance toward our positions.

04:00 PM and 10:00 PM: the enemy has not carried out offensive actions so far.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM and 10:00 PM: no combat clashes were recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions.

04:00 PM: two attempts by the enemy to advance on Ukrainian positions failed.

10:00 PM: two enemy attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units were unsuccessful.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

10:00 PM:

Ukrainian warriors inflict tangible losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and actively undermine the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russian occupiers lost 840 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 148 UAVs, and 86 enemy vehicles.

Today, the soldiers of the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade deserve special recognition for effectively repelling the enemy.

