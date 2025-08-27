Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 27, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 27, 2025.

Today is the 1281 day of the full-scale invasion and 4,193 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 173 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 2 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes, launched 2 missiles, and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it conducted 4,625 shelling attacks, including 21 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,891 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Stara Huta in Sumy region; Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Antonivka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, three artillery systems, and one other important target.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline amounts to 76.

The occupiers are striking settlements near the border with Russia. Artillery shelling targeted the settlements of Novovasylivka, Budivelne, and Bila Bereza, while an airstrike hit the settlement of Zarichchia in Sumy region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled 15 attacks. The enemy also carried out 3 airstrikes, dropping five guided bombs, and conducted 201 shelling attacks, including one with multiple launch rocket systems.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled four russian attacks today. The enemy also carried out 11 airstrikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 134 shelling attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions four times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and toward Doroshivka, but was repelled.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks in the areas of Hlyboke and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: eight combat engagements took place; Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assaults toward Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliaivka.

04:00 PM: the enemy attempted five assaults in the Kupiansk area. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy attacked 34 times, attempting to breach defenses near Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Torske, and toward Olhivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

04:00 PM: today the russian aggressor launched 12 attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and toward Yampil, Zakytne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove. Eleven combat engagements are ongoing.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults near Hryhorivka and toward Serebrianka, Vyiimka, and Fedorivka.

04:00 PM: Defense Forces repelled one enemy attempt near Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements were recorded; the occupiers attempted to advance toward Stupochky.

04:00 PM: no combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and toward Berestok, Stepanivka, and Poltavka.

04:00 PM: the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 russian assaults near Nykonorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and toward Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Filiia.

04:00 PM: today the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhietske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, and toward the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, and Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched 23 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, and toward Filiia, Iskra, and Oleksandrohrad.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders fought off at least four attacks in the areas of Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, and toward Sichneve. Four of the enemy’s eight assaults were repelled; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: no offensive actions were conducted by the enemy.

04:00 PM: no combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM: no offensive actions recorded during the past day.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Russian forces made three unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions.



04:00 PM: no offensive actions recorded during the past day.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Enemy losses over the past day amounted to 920 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one tank, 45 artillery systems, one air defense system, 194 UAVs, and 118 units of enemy motor vehicles.

