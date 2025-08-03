Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of August 3, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 3, 2025.

The 1257nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,169 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the enemy’s pressure, inflicting significant losses.

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the russians launched three missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, used seven missiles, and dropped 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,642 shelling attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems, and employed 4,482 kamikaze drones.

The russian aggressor carried out airstrikes on, among others, the areas of Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Veselyanka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kherson and Lvove in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck:

9 concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment,

2 command posts,

1 radar station, and

5 enemy artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Line updates for the last 24 hours:

Northeastern – Siverskyi and Kursk Directions:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks. The enemy launched 15 airstrikes, dropped 24 guided bombs, and carried out 279 artillery attacks, including 6 MLRS strikes.

Southeastern – Slobozhansky Direction:

Ukrainian forces stopped 10 enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Vovchanski Khutory, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction:

5 enemy attacks near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

Lyman Direction:

19 attacks aimed at breaking through near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and toward Cherneshchyna, Serednie, and Shandryholove.

Kramatorsk Direction:

1 unsuccessful assault near Novomarkove.

Toretsk Direction:

11 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Ivanopillia and Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 37 assault actions in areas including Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Krasnyi Lyman, and Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivka Direction:

12 attacks near Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Tolstoi, and others.

Orikhiv Direction:

1 attack near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskeyi Direction:

1 enemy assault was stopped near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Siversky, Huliaipole, Volyn, and Polissia directions.

Total russian losses in the past 24 hours:

920 personnel,

2 armored combat vehicles,

43 artillery systems,

178 tactical-level UAVs,

1 cruise missile,

135 motor vehicles.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to resist the invasion and inflict heavy losses on the Russian occupiers.

Update as of 16:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements have occurred on the Ukraine front line. Our defenders are halting the enemy, holding their positions, and disrupting its plans.

Russian artillery shelling today affected the following settlements: Yastrubshchyna, Velyka Pysarivka, Sorokyne, Starykove, Brusky, Bila Bereza, Khliborob, Pokrovka, Babyne, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Prohres, Stara Huta (Sumy region); Tymofiivka (Kharkiv region).

Ukraine Front Line the recent updates:

Northeastern – Siverskyi and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks, and 3 combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy conducted 7 airstrikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 143 artillery attacks, including 5 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern – Slobozhansky Direction: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 3 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction: The Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Lyman Direction: The aggressor launched 13 attacks near Karpivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and toward Serednie, Cherneshchyna, and Shandryholove. Two engagements are ongoing.

Siversk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 1 enemy attack; 3 enemy attempts to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk are still underway.

Kramatorsk Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Markove, and toward Bila Hora and Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction: The russian enemy launched 9 assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, and Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction: 38 combat clashes occurred near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, and toward Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, and Chervonyi Lyman. Three clashes are ongoing.

Novopavlivka Direction: Occupiers attempted to break through 14 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrne, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, and toward Levadne. One clash is ongoing.

Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions: No combat engagements occurred since the start of the day. The enemy launched airstrikes on Kherson, Novoandriivka, and Lvove.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in its rear areas.

