Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of August 4, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 4, 2025.

The 1258nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,170 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces launched 1 missile strike and 65 airstrikes, deploying a total of 103 guided aerial bombs and one missile. In addition, they conducted 4,307 shelling attacks – 100 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems — and deployed 2,419 kamikaze drones.

Russian aircraft struck targets in Sumy Region’s Seredyna-Buda, the town of Kherson, and the village of Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Region. Ukraine’s Defense Forces responded with strikes on eight enemy personnel and equipment concentrations, an artillery system, and one radar station.

Ukraine Front Line overview:

Northern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. Russia launched 12 airstrikes, dropped 26 guided bombs, and carried out 261 artillery barrages, including 17 with MLRS.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction: Eight battles occurred near Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fiholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction: Nine assaults were repelled near Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhlakivka.

Lyman Direction: Russian forces launched 29 attacks near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, Serednie, Cherneshchyna, and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction: Five clashes occurred near Hryhorivka, and in the directions of Serebrianka and Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction: Eight enemy assaults were repelled near Chasiv Yar, Markove, Bila Hora, and Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction: Ukrainian troops held their ground through 13 enemy assaults in areas around Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction: Intense combat with 49 enemy attacks took place around Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirrove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, and toward Novoukrainka, Novopidhirne, Rodynske, and Chervonyi Lyman.

Novopavlivka Direction: 22 Russian assaults were repelled near Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrne, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, and toward Levadne.

Huliaipole and Orikhiv Directions: No battles reported.

Prydniprovskyi Direction: The enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions: No signs of Russian offensive formations observed.

Russian occupiers losses:

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces lost 1,010 personnel in the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed:

1 tank,

8 armored combat vehicles,

28 artillery systems,

77 tactical UAVs,

1 cruise missile,

85 vehicles.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to wear down Russian troops along the entire frontline and disrupt their offensive capabilities deep in the rear.

EMPR

Tags: