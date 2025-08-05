Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of August 5, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 5, 2025.

The 1259nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,171 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel the enemy’s assaults, inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.

In total, 151 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes and 72 airstrikes, used five missiles, and dropped 129 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they conducted 6,050 shelling attacks, including 76 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,925 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the areas of the following settlements: Arkhypivka in Chernihiv region; Dobropillia and Ivanopillia in Donetsk region; Bilohiria, Uspenivka, and Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration, a radar station, and one key enemy facility.

Ukraine Front Lines breakdown:

Northern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out 14 airstrikes (using 26 guided bombs) and conducted 417 shelling attacks, including 6 with MLRS.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction: The enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses nine times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, and toward Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk direction: Nine enemy attacks near Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova.

Lyman Direction: 28 attacks aimed at breaking through near Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Dronivka, Hryhorivka, and Serebrianka.

Siversk Direction: Nine assault attempts near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk Direction: Six enemy attacks near Toretsk, Romanivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 assault actions in areas including Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Zelenyi Kut.

Novopavlivka Direction: The enemy launched 18 attacks near Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Myrne, Temyrivka, and Maliivka.

Huliaipole Direction: One attempted breakthrough near Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction: One attempted assault near Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskiy Direction: The enemy made five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict heavy losses on the invaders in manpower and equipment and are actively disrupting their offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses in the past day are as follows:

1,120 personnel,

2 tanks,

12 armored fighting vehicles,

28 artillery systems,

169 UAVs,

2 cruise missiles,

93 vehicles.

Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements have taken place along the front. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel Russian attempts to advance, delivering powerful fire strikes on the enemy.

Key Facts from Today:

2 missile strikes, 87 airstrikes, and 119 guided aerial bombs were launched by Russia.

1,531 kamikaze drones used, and 3,108 shellings on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Northern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 10 assaults. Enemy dropped 34 guided bombs and launched 263 shellings, including 16 from MLRS.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction:

5 russian assaults near Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

Fighting near Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlakivka, and Zahryzove. 3 attacks repelled.

Lyman Direction:

19 attacks near Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazi, Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandryholove. Fighting continues in 4 locations.

Siversk Direction:

2 attacks repelled near Hryhorivka and toward Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction:

1 assault repelled near Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk Direction:

7 assaults repelled near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Russia attempted 28 assaults in areas including Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Rodynske, and others. 3 engagements are still ongoing. 97 Russian troops neutralized today (65 irreversibly).

Novopavlivka Direction:

11 russian attacks took place. Fighting continues in 4 areas.

Huliaipole Direction:

No enemy assaults.

Orikhiv Direction:

2 russian attacks recorded near Stepove and Plavni.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

1 enemy assault repelled, Olhivka hit by unguided rockets.

