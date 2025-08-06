Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 6, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 6, 2025.

The 1260nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,172 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past day, a total of 143 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 107 airstrikes on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, using two missiles and 147 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 5,731 shelling attacks, including 64 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,224 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the following settlements: Khliborob in Sumy region; Olhivka, Kozatske, and Daryivka in Kherson region.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit:

2 artillery systems,

8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment,

4 enemy command posts.

Ukraine Fron Lines updates by directions:

Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks. The enemy launched 18 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided bombs, and carried out 353 artillery shellings, including 16 from MLRS.

Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction:

5 clashes occurred near Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

7 enemy attacks were repelled near Radkivka, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, and toward Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction:

The enemy launched 23 attacks trying to advance near Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Cherneshchyna, Serednie, and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction:

The russian aggressors attacked near Hryhorivka and toward Siversk. In total, 3 engagements occurred.

Kramatorsk Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 2 attacks near Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk Direction:

The enemy launched 8 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 attacks near Pokrovsk, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Kotlyne, Novoekonomichne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Dachne, Promin, Molodetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy assaults near Piddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, and toward Ivanivka, Novoivanivka.

Huliaipole Direction:

The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack near Temyrivka.

Orikhiv Direction:

The aggressor launched 2 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Stepove and Plavni.

Prydniprovskiy Direction:

The enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian defenses and suffered losses.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment and actively undermine the offensive potential of the invaders in the rear.

Russian losses over the past day:

1,010 personnel,

1 tank,

52 artillery systems,

3 MLRS,

147 operational-tactical UAVs,

138 vehicles,

1 unit of special equipment.

