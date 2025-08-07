Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 7, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 7, 2025.

The 1261nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,173 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, 147 combat engagements were recorded along the front.

The russian enemy launched 87 airstrikes targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas, deploying a total of 157 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russian forces conducted 6,074 attacks, including 111 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,073 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes hit locations including Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast; Shev’yakivka, Semenivka, Khatnie, Okhrimivka, Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivka, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Karpivka, Oleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Kanivske, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian Air Force, missile, and artillery units successfully struck:

2 russian command posts,

3 artillery systems,

7 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to resist Russian occupiers, who persist in killing civilians and destroying Ukrainian towns and villages.

As of now, a total of 69 combat engagements have been recorded.

Today, artillery and mortar fire from Russian forces has hit the communities of Riasne, Myropilske, and Turia in Sumy Oblast, and Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv Oblast. The town of Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast) came under an airstrike.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction:

08:00 AM: 16 combat clashes occurred. The enemy launched 13 airstrikes (dropping 15 guided bombs) and conducted 328 artillery attacks, including 6 with MLRS.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian troops have repelled seven russian attacks today. Russian aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping 16 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 214 attacks on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements, including six barrages from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction:

08:00 AM: 4 engagements were recorded near Vovchansk.

04:00 PM: russian launched two assaults near Vovchansk; one battle is ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction:

08:00AM: Russian forces carried out 9 assaults near Nova Kruhliakivka, Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk and Kurylivka.

04:00 PM: Russian forces carried out six assaults in the areas of Myrne, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, and Zahryzove. Three engagements are still underway.

Lyman Direction:

08:00AM: 21 enemy assaults were reported in areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, and toward Hryhorivka.

04:00 PM: russian enemy launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Seven engagements are ongoing.

Siversk Direction:

08:00AM: 8 Russian attacks took place near Hryhorivka, Pereiizne, and Vyiimka.

04:00 PM: Russian troops attempted to advance four times near Hryhorivka and Fedorivka; two battles are still in progress.

Kramatorsk Direction:

08:00AM: 1 engagement was reported near Novomarkove.

04:00 PM: The enemy is trying to advance toward Novomarkove and Stupochky. One assault was repelled; fighting continues.

Toretsk Direction:

08:00AM: 11 russian attacks occurred near Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and toward Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar.

04:00 PM: russian are attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar. Ukrainian forces have repelled four attacks, with two ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction:

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks in the areas of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Sukhietske, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka.

04:00 PM: Russian forces have launched 24 attacks since the beginning of the day, trying to push Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoeconomichne, Rodynske, Sukhietske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Orikhove. The Defense Forces are holding firm, having already repelled 22 assaults.

Novopavlivskyi Direction:

08:00AM: 13 russian assaults were stopped near Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstyi, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and toward Filiia.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian troops stopped two enemy assaults near Filiia and Tovste.

Huliaipole and Orikhiv Directions:

08:00AM: No offensive actions recorded.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

08:00AM: 6 enemy assaults were repelled. The enemy achieved no success.

04:00 PM: The enemy conducted no offensive actions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

08:00AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Russian casualties

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted the following losses on the Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours:

1,040 personnel,

4 tanks,

4 armored combat vehicles,

47 artillery systems,

1 MLRS,

163 tactical UAVs,

130 vehicles,

1 heavy flamethrower system.

