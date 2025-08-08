Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 8, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 8, 2025.

The 1262nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,174 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 1 missile strike and 86 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 2 missiles and dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,305 kamikaze drones and carried out nearly 6,000 shellings of our military positions and populated areas, including 129 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, and five enemy artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 combat clashes occurred over the past day. The enemy launched 20 airstrikes, dropped 46 guided bombs, and carried out 377 shellings, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy attacked Ukrainian units five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Fiholivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00AM: 10 enemy assaults were recorded. Defense Forces repelled attacks near Myrne, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

Lyman Direction



08:00AM: The occupiers attacked 25 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as toward Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Ol’hivka.

Siversk Direction

08:00AM: In the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00AM: Five combat engagements were recorded. The enemy advanced in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and toward Novomarkove and Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainain units stopped 42 russian assault and offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoeconomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Orikhove.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times in the areas of Filia, Tovste, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Komyshuvakha, Voskresenka, and toward Novoivanivka.

Huliaipilskyi Direction

08:00AM: Defense Forces successfully repelled one russian assault near Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainain defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kamianske and toward Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The russians made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Russian casualties

Ukrainain warriors are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively degrading the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, enemy losses over the past day amounted to 1,040 personnel.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed:

7 russian tanks,

7 russian armored fighting vehicles,

52 russian artillery systems,

238 russian unmanned aerial vehicles,

126 russian vehicles.

EMPR

Cover photo credits: : Reuters/Sofiia Gatilova

