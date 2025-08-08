Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 8, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 8, 2025.
The 1262nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,174 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.
Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine
In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 1 missile strike and 86 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 2 missiles and dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,305 kamikaze drones and carried out nearly 6,000 shellings of our military positions and populated areas, including 129 from multiple launch rocket systems.
The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia region.
Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, and five enemy artillery systems.
Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:
Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction
08:00 AM: 11 combat clashes occurred over the past day. The enemy launched 20 airstrikes, dropped 46 guided bombs, and carried out 377 shellings, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.
Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction
08:00 AM: The russian enemy attacked Ukrainian units five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Fiholivka.
Kupiansk Direction
08:00AM: 10 enemy assaults were recorded. Defense Forces repelled attacks near Myrne, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.
Lyman Direction
08:00AM: The occupiers attacked 25 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as toward Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Ol’hivka.
Siversk Direction
08:00AM: In the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times.
Kramatorsk Direction
08:00AM: Five combat engagements were recorded. The enemy advanced in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and toward Novomarkove and Stupochky.
Toretsk Direction
08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.
Pokrovsk Direction
08:00AM: Ukrainain units stopped 42 russian assault and offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoeconomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Orikhove.
Novopavlivskyi Direction
08:00AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times in the areas of Filia, Tovste, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Komyshuvakha, Voskresenka, and toward Novoivanivka.
Huliaipilskyi Direction
08:00AM: Defense Forces successfully repelled one russian assault near Malynivka.
Orikhiv Direction
08:00AM: Ukrainain defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kamianske and toward Novodanylivka.
Prydniprovskyi Direction
08:00AM: The russians made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.
Volyn and Polissia Directions
08:00AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.
Russian casualties
Ukrainain warriors are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively degrading the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.
In total, enemy losses over the past day amounted to 1,040 personnel.
Ukrainian forces also destroyed:
- 7 russian tanks,
- 7 russian armored fighting vehicles,
- 52 russian artillery systems,
- 238 russian unmanned aerial vehicles,
- 126 russian vehicles.
Cover photo credits: : Reuters/Sofiia GatilovaTags: news Russia russia - ukraine war russia ukraine war Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news war news