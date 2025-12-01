Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of December 1, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 1, 2025.

The 1377nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 171 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes, dropping 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,309 attacks, including 93 with multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 6,062 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Kosivtsove, Veselianka, Lukianivske, and Hryhorivske in Zaporizhzhia region; as well as Kozatske and Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces struck two enemy concentrations of personnel, weapons, and equipment.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 8 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and conducted 178 attacks, including 7 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attempted three assaults near Vovchansk and Synelnykove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions were recorded.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked 11 times, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and toward Cherneshchyna and Korovyn Yar.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces stopped 12 enemy assaults near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions were observed yesterday.



Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 16 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 66 assault actions near Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Balahan, Filiia, and toward Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Dorozhnye, Rivne, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 21 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Pryvilne, Verbove, Yehorivka, and Zlahoda.



Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled nine attempts to advance toward Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and near Solodke and Uspenivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive operations were recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times toward the Antonivskyi Bridge, without success.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of Russian offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying troops, striking their manpower and equipment and degrading their offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,060 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 tank, six armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 239 UAVs, and 71 units of Russian vehicles.

Total combat losses of ruzzia from 24.02.22 to 01.12.25 (approximately)

