Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 12, 2025.

The 1388th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 174 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 38 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used three missiles and dropped 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 4,524 attacks, including 94 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,485 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Spirne, Chervona Hirka, and Reutyntsi in Sumy region; Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; and Prydorozhnye in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an enemy concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, and a ground UAV control station.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy conducted 145 attacks, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: five combat engagements occurred—the enemy attempted to advance near the settlement of Prylipka and in the direction of Izbytske and Okhrimivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled one russian assault near Stepova Novoselivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders attacked 11 times, attempting to advance near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and toward Karmazynivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out six attacks on the positions of our units near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: no combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: russian enemy units launched 18 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiyivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 49 offensive actions of the aggressor near Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 26 attacks on our positions near Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Verbove, Pryvillia, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, Rybne, and Pryvilne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupying forces attacked our defensive positions 16 times near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and toward Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Varvarivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: one russian attempt to advance ended in failure.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and actively undermine the enemy’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 1,400 personnel. Ukrainian forces also disabled two tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 16 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air-defense systems, one aircraft, 253 operational-tactical UAVs, two missiles, two special equipment units, and 107 units of enemy motor vehicles.

Russia's losses in manpower – 1,400 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

