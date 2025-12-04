Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of December 4, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 4, 2025.

The 1,380th day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 170 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, used three missiles, and dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,301 attacks, including 121 with multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,251 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one enemy artillery piece.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Four combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two airstrikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 203 shellings, including one MLRS strike.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attempted 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarne, Prylipka, and toward Kolodiazne and Kutkivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Two engagements were registered. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assaults near Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked 10 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Nadiia, Derylove, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Zarichne, Myrne, Torske, and toward Stavky.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ten Russian offensive attempts were stopped near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Three Russian attacks took place near Chasiv Yar.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 29 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Torske.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 45 assault attempts near Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and toward Sofiyivka, Bilytske, and Hryshyne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 14 enemy attacks occurred near Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksandrohrad, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Vyshneve, and Pryvilne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions were recorded.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by Russian forces to advance near Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and toward Pryluky, Dobropillia, and Varvarivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.



Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops and equipment, actively degrading the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses over the past day: 1,140 personnel, 3 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 245 UAVs, and 125 vehicles.

Russia’s losses in manpower- 1,140 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

