Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of December 9, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 9, 2025.

Today is the 1,385th day of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 139 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 80 airstrikes on positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, launching one missile and dropping 208 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russia used 6,254 attack drones and conducted 4,128 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 88 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the following settlements: Kurylivka (Kharkiv region); Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region); Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia, and Vilniansk (Zaporizhzhia region).

Yesterday, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three artillery systems, two UAV control points, and four concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 164 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting fire damage on Russian forces.

Russian occupiers carried out 40 airstrikes, dropping 109 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3,313 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,994 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: One combat engagement was recorded. The enemy carried out an airstrike, dropping three guided bombs, and conducted 151 attacks, including three from MLRS.

10:00 PM: One combat engagement took place. The enemy carried out an airstrike, dropping one guided bomb, and conducted over one hundred attacks.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Eight combat clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Odradne, and Dovhenke.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy launched two attacks today in the areas of Prylipka and toward Izbytske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Four Russian assaults were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

10:00 PM: Russian forces made two attempts to advance toward Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy attacked 10 times, attempting to advance near Novovodiane, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and toward Lyman.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrne, as well as toward Stavky and Drobysheve. Two more engagements are still ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the Seven russian enemy attacks were repelled near Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrne, as well as toward Stavky and Drobysheve. Two more engagements are still ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

10:00 PM: Two enemy attacks have been repelled near Chasiv Yar and toward Bondarne.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 16 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

10:00 PM: A total of 18 combat engagements occurred today. The enemy attempted assaults near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Sofiyivka. Two battles are ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 enemy assaults near Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka.

10:00 PM: Since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked 42 times near Shakhove, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders are holding the line; battles continue in five locations.

Preliminary data for this direction indicates: 2 vehicles and 13 personnel shelters struck, 122 Russian soldiers neutralized, including 87 irrecoverable losses, 2 vehicles, 6 motorcycles, 2 ground robotic systems, 7 UAVs, 3 units of special equipment, 2 personnel shelters destroyed.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces repelled 17 Russian assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Krasnohirske, and Vyshneve.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vorone, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, and toward Danylivka. Two battles continue.



Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: one combat clash was recorded — the enemy attempted to advance near Stepove.

10:00 PM: No combat engagements recorded so far today.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 15 combat clashes occurred near Solodke, Pryvilne, Huliaipole, and toward Pryluky.

10:00 PM: There were 13 combat engagements near Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and toward Varvarivka and Dobropillia. Two more battles are ongoing.



Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: No combat engagements were recorded.

10:00 PM: The enemy made three unsuccessful assaults near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops, degrading the enemy’s manpower and equipment and undermining its offensive capabilities deep in the rear.

Russian army losses for the past day are as follows: 1 unit of specialized equipment, 930 personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 27 artillery systems, 1 MLRS system, 432 tactical-level UAVs, 61 vehicles.

