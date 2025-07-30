Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 30, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 30, 2025.

The 1253nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,165 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the enemy’s superiority in manpower, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly repelling attacks and inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Over the past 24 hours, 171 clashes were recorded along the frontline.

According to updated information, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 57 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 109 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they conducted 5,715 artillery shellings, including 131 rocket salvoes from multiple rocket launch systems, and deployed 3,677 kamikaze drones.

Russian air strikes targeted populated areas including Bilohirya and Hryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Lvivske in Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine’s air force, missile troops, and artillery struck eight enemy concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the front lines:

North Slobozhansk and Kursk Directions

In the last day, the enemy conducted seven air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and carried out 381 shellings, including 12 rocket salvoes. Ukrainian forces repelled 22 enemy assaults.

South Slobozhanshchyna Direction

The enemy attacked five times near Vovchansk and towards Kolodyzne.

Kupiansk Direction

Four attacks were recorded yesterday. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assaults near Pishchane, Kupiansk, and Holubivka.

Lyman Direction

The enemy launched 24 attacks, attempting to break through near Novi Mir, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Dibrova, Torske, and towards Serednie, Serebrianka, Shandryholove, and Yampil.

Siverskyi Direction

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled seven attacks near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

Four clashes occurred near Bila Hora and Novomarkove.

Toretsk Direction

The enemy launched nine attacks around Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 enemy assaults near Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nikanorivka, and Novoukrainka.

Novopavlivka Direction

The enemy carried out 10 attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatke, Maliivka, Temyrivka, and Zelene Pole.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Huliaipole Direction.

Orikhiv Direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Plavni.

Prydniprovskiy Direction

The enemy attempted six advances.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings were observed in the Volyn and Polissia Directions.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict heavy losses on the occupiers’ manpower and equipment, actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, Russian forces suffered approximately 890 casualties in personnel over the past day.

Additionally, Ukrainian troops destroyed one tank, one armored combat vehicle, 30 artillery systems, 100 operational-tactical drones, and 67 enemy vehicles.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.07.25 pic.twitter.com/cQh2TMeWvg — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 30, 2025

EMPR

Tags: