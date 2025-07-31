Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 31, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 31, 2025.

The 1254nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,166 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Day 1254 of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly repel the enemy’s assault, inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.

Ukraine front line summary for the past day:

Combat engagements recorded: 193,

193, Enemy attacks: Airstrikes: 70, Guided bombs dropped: 122, Shelling incidents: 5,557, including 64 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Kamikaze drones used: 3,472.



The russians carried out an airstrike using guided bombs on the settlement of Bilohirya in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces’ actions:

Air Force, missile units, and artillery struck:

4 areas of enemy manpower, weaponry, and equipment concentrations,

1 command post,

1 artillery system.

Situation by the front lines:

Northern-Slobozhansky & Kursk Directions:

32 Russian attacks repelled,

7 airstrikes, 17 guided bombs, 317 artillery strikes (including 10 from MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhansky Direction:

10 enemy assaults stopped near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka.

Kupiansk Direction:

5 enemy attacks in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction:

20 attacks near Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Dibrova, advancing towards Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka, Yampil.

Siversk Direction:

13 attacks repelled near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, Zvanivka, Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

7 enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and towards Bondarne, Predtechyne

Toretsk Direction:

14 attacks near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and towards Stepanivka, Bila Hora, Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

49 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoeconomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, and in the directions of Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

Novopavlivka Direction:

24 attacks near Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil.

Huliaipole direction:

1 attack repelled near Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction:

1 enemy attempt to advance near Plavni.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

3 enemy attacks successfully repelled.

Volyn and Polissia directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation detected.

Russian losses over the past day:

Personnel: ~1,070.

~1,070. Destroyed equipment: 1 tank, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 16 artillery systems, 1 air defense unit, 209 operational-tactical drones, 68 vehicles.



Operational update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion

Russian forces continue to storm Ukrainian defense positions. Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have taken place.

Border settlements suffered from shelling originating from the territory of the Russian Federation, including:

Bobylivka, Kucherivka, Brusky, Maryine, Uhroidy, Pokrovka, Popivka, Riasne, and Luhivka in Sumy region.

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, with one battle still ongoing.

The enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and conducted 157 artillery shellings, including three using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanske Direction: Ukrainian troops stopped an enemy assault near Vovchansk, with two engagements ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction: The enemy launched two unsuccessful assaults near Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction: Russian forces attacked 15 times near Karpivka, Ridkodub, and toward Shandryholove, Yampil. Four battles are still ongoing.

Siversk Direction: Defense Forces repelled one attack; the enemy tried to advance toward Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction: Two unsuccessful enemy attempts to advance toward Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction: In the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Stepanivka, Ukrainian soldiers stopped two assaults, with one engagement ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction: Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces attempted 28 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from positions near: Poltavka, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and toward Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novopidhorne. The Defense Forces have already repelled 24 of these attacks.

Novopavlivka Direction: The enemy launched 10 attacks near Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward Temyrivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction: Airstrikes were carried out near Veselianka, Hryhorivka, and Stepnohirsk.

Orikhiv Direction: One failed enemy attempt to advance near Mali Shcherbaky, and airstrikes near Bilohirya.

Prydniprovskyi Direction: One enemy attack was launched but ended in failure.

No significant changes reported on other parts of the front.

Operational update as of 10:00 PM on the Russian invasion

Since the beginning of the day, 124 combat engagements have taken place.

Today, the occupiers carried out 36 airstrikes and used 66 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians employed 1,449 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,410 shelling attacks on our military positions and populated areas.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks, with 3 engagements still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 6 airstrikes, dropped 16 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 304 artillery shellings, including 3 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern-Slobozhansky Direction

Ukrainian forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk and toward Dvorichanske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk Direction

The russian enemy carried out 3 offensive operations near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman Direction

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 28 times throughout the day near Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrne, and toward Shandryholove, Yampil, Hryhorivka. Four engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk Direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Stupochky. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk Direction

Two combat clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy attempted to advance toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk Direction

The Russians launched 8 unsuccessful assaults on Defense Forces’ positions. The main offensive efforts were concentrated near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk Direction

Russian units attempted to breach our defenses 37 times near the settlements of:

Poltavka, Razine, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novopidhorne. Today, Ukrainian soldiers in this area eliminated 88 occupiers, including 52 irreversibly.

They also destroyed two motorcycles, a UAV control post, two drones, and damaged an enemy artillery piece.

In the Novopavlivka Direction

The russian forces attacked 17 times in the areas of: Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstyi, Myrne, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Novopil, and toward Temyrivka. Three enemy assaults are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole Direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv Direction

The aggressor launched two attacks, attempting to advance near Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi Direction

The enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Special recognition today goes to the soldiers of the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General-Khorunzhyi Oleksii Almazov, who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.

