Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 17, 2025.

The 1,363nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



A total of 216 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

The enemy carried out 66 airstrikes, dropping 164 guided aerial bombs on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,122 attacks, including 124 with multiple rocket launch systems, and used 4,082 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, areas near the settlements of Demuryne, Lisne, Danylіvka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Bilohirya, Ternuvate, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; and Sadove in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one Russian artillery system.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 6 airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 148 attacks, including eight with multiple rocket launch systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Six combat clashes took place near Vovchansk, and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Obukhivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Eight enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Pishchane, Kupiansk, Holubivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The enemy attacked 23 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Korovyn Yar, Drobysheve, Yampolivka, Terny, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and toward Lyman, Novoselivka, Stavy.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults. Russian units attempted to advance near Yampil, Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Siversk, Vyiimka, and Zvanivka.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Six clashes occurred near Maiske, Virolubivka, and Chasiv Yar.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy conducted 32 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Poltavka, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 75 assault and offensive actions in areas near Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shakhove, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Novopidhorodne, Hryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Stepove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces stopped one offensive action near Stepnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times near Dobropillia, Rivnopillia, Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Bilohirya, Vysoke, Ternuvate, and toward Zatyshshia.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack toward Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No actions recorded.

Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on the occupying troops, degrading Russia’s manpower, equipment, and offensive capabilities deep in the enemy’s rear.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 1,160 personnel.

The enemy also lost:

2 tanks,

tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles,

armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 1 multiple rocket launcher system,

multiple rocket launcher system, 2 air-defense systems,

air-defense systems, 213 operational-tactical UAVs,

operational-tactical UAVs, 72 vehicles.

