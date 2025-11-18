Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 18, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 18, 2025.

The 1,364nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out three missile strikes and 61 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they launched 5,130 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,336 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 75 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on populated areas, including: Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Mykolaivka, Mezhova, Kolomiitsi in Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohiria, Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck three concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment.



Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, a total of 150 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders are decisively repelling the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Today, Russian forces launched one missile strike and 33 airstrikes, employing one missile and dropping 62 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,440 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,999 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: seven combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy also launched six airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and carried out 148 attacks on our positions and populated areas, including eight using multiple-launch rocket systems.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assault actions since the start of the day. The enemy also launched an airstrike, dropping four guided bombs, and carried out 145 attacks on our positions and settlements, including one using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy made six assault attempts on the positions of our units near Vovchansk and toward the settlement of Dvorichanske.

10:00 PM: the enemy conducted six assault attempts on our units’ positions near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and toward the settlement of Kolodiazne. One battle is still ongoing.



Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers launched three attacks during the day. Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka.

10:00 PM: the aggressor carried out four offensive actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked nine times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zarychne, and Drobysheve.

10:00 PM: Russian invaders attacked Defense Forces positions seven times toward Korovyn Yar, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and toward Oleksandrivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.



Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: in the areas of Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Fedorivka, the russian enemy attacked our positions ten times.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults, the occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Yampil, and toward Siversk and Zvanivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy twice attempted to break through our defenses in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy twice attempted to break through our defenses toward Bondarne and toward Virolubivka but was repelled.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

10:00 PM: Russian forces launched 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One battle is still in progress.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Maiak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

10:00 PM: since the start of the day the occupiers have attempted to advance 47 times on Ukrainian positions. The enemy attacked in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne. Fighting continues in four locations.

According to preliminary data, 68 enemy personnel were neutralized in this direction today, 45 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 15 UAVs and two motorcycles, and struck 12 enemy personnel shelters and two motorcycles.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirske, and Pershotravneve.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy attempted 18 times to break through our defenses in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia, Rybne, Pavlivka, and Krasnohirske. Kolomiitsi and Pokrovske suffered airstrikes.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers launched one offensive action toward the settlement of Prymorske.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked once in the area of Prymorske. Zaliznychne and Novoandriivka came under airstrikes with unguided rockets.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders ten times in the areas of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove, and Zelenyi Hai.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked our defenders’ positions 17 times in the areas of Dobropillia, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, and Vesele. Two engagements are still underway.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy twice unsuccessfully attempted to approach our defenders’ positions.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy twice unsuccessfully attempted to approach our defenders’ positions. Prydniprovskе suffered an enemy airstrike.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively degrade the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, the Russian invaders’ losses yesterday amounted to 960 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 13 artillery systems, a multiple-launch rocket system, an air defense system, 294 operational-tactical UAVs, and 43 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Today, it is worth recognizing the soldiers of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion, who are effectively destroying the enemy and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

