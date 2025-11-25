Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 25, 2025.

The 1,371st day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

183 combat engagements took place over the past day.

The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it conducted 4,334 attacks, including 73 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,137 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes hit the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Havrylivka, and Orly in Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Zaporizhzhia, and Rizdvyanka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Naddniprovske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, a total of 147 combat engagements have taken place.

The invaders carried out one missile strike and 44 airstrikes, using 22 missiles and dropping 44 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russia deployed 3,511 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,259 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: three combat engagements occurred yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched one airstrike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 187 attacks on our positions and populated areas, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian forces have repelled three russian assaults since the start of the day. The enemy also launched three airstrikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 151 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and toward Kolodiazne.

10:00 PM: the russian attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Kamyanka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: four enemy assaults took place. The Defense Forces halted the enemy’s offensive actions near Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

10:00 PM: russian enemy units conducted four assault actions, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and toward Novoplatonivka. One attack is currently ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Zarichne, and toward Stavky.

10:00 PM: Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 assaults by the occupying forces near Dronivka, Vyiimka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and toward Zvanivka, Yampil, and Zakytne.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy attempted 11 assaults in the areas of Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyiimka, and Sviato-Pokrovske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one russian assault near Chasiv Yar.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russians launched 24 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times, concentrating its offensive efforts near Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Mykolaypil and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 61 combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne.

10:00 PM: Russian units attempted 46 breakthroughs of Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Shakhove, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnye, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Filiia. Fighting continues in two locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses on the invaders. Today, 117 Russian troops have been neutralized in this direction, 54 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian defenders destroyed one infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, 21 UAVs, and five units of special equipment. Additionally, they struck one artillery piece and electronically neutralized 41 enemy drones.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces stopped 13 russian attempts to break through the defensive lines near Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, and toward Orestopil.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian units halted 13 enemy attacks on positions near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Verbove, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.



Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted once to advance on the positions of our units near Prymorske but was repelled.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one russian assault near Prymorske. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Orikhiv.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers near Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Solodke, and toward Huliaypole, Pryluky, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks toward Dobropillia and Huliaypole, near Vesele, Zatyshshia, Zelenyi Hai, and Vysoke. Fighting remains ongoing in four locations. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bilohiria, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaypole.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

10:00 PM: the occupiers attempted one advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge. Sadove was hit by an airstrike.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation have been detected.

10:00 PM:

