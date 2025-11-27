Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 27, 2025

Day 1373 of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion: 213 Clashes, 4,388 Kamikaze Drones, Heavy Airstrikes Across Multiple Regions.

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 27, 2025.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine recorded 213 combat engagements. Russian forces carried out 66 airstrikes, dropping 162 guided bombs, conducted 4,013 artillery attacks—including 60 MLRS strikes—and launched 4,388 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted settlements in Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck five concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment, a UAV control point, and one other high-value target.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: two combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and conducted 174 attacks, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarne, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements occurred yesterday. Our defenders halted enemy assault actions toward the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked 44 times, attempting to break through our defenses near Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Novoyehorivka, Novoselivka, Kopanky, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne, and toward Lyman and Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces stopped 14 offensive actions by the invaders in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Novoselivka, Vyiimka, and Sakko i Vantsetti.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and toward Predtechyne.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 31 attacks near Yablunivka, Pleschiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders halted 57 assault operations by the aggressor near Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoeconomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Yalta, and Dachne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched 16 attacks yesterday near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirke.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled two enemy assaults on our positions near the settlement of Prymorske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 enemy attempts to advance near Zatyshshia, Solodke, Yablukove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Huliaipole.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Our troops continue to inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, actively degrading the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,140 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed: 1 heavy flamethrower system, 1 tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 1 multiple launch rocket system, 1 air defense system, 2 aircraft (losses from an earlier period confirmed), 214 unmanned aerial vehicles, 109 units of enemy automotive equipment, 1 piece of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower- 1,140 Solon the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

