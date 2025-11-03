Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 3, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 3, 2025.

The 1,349th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly repel enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.



Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, 162 combat engagements were recorded. Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 66 air strikes, using four missiles and dropping 134 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,913 shelling attacks, including 45 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 5,481 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The enemy conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Borova, Tsyrkuny (Kharkiv region); Ternuvate, Solodke, Zaliznychne, Malokaterynivka, and Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia region); and Sadove (Kherson region).

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck three areas of enemy troop, weapon, and equipment concentration, as well as three enemy artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and launched 179 artillery attacks, including nine from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Odradne, and toward Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 13 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and toward Petropavlivka, Kuryliivka, and Pishchane, all successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: Russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to break through near Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and toward Korovyi Yar.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled eight assaults near Serebrianka, Dronivka, Fedorivka, and toward Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Two combat clashes occurred as the enemy tried to advance near Chasiv Yar and toward Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 18 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 68 enemy assaults near Nykonorivka, Mayak, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Razine, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykylaivka, Orikhove, Dachne, and Filiya.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted 29 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions were recorded during the past day.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Five combat engagements took place as the enemy advanced near Okhotnyche and toward Uspenivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault toward Zelenyi Hai.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian troops repelled one assault near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of offensive group formation by the enemy were observed.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 1,160 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed:

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict heavy losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential deep in the rear.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.25

