The General Staff of Ukraine reports 1,376th day of russia – ukraine war: 271 combat engagements, heavy russian losses.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The 1,376th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly repel enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

Over the past day, 271 combat engagements were recorded. Yesterday, the enemy carried out three missile strikes and 40 airstrikes, using 38 missiles and dropping 110 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 3,813 artillery strikes, including 59 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,033 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the areas of Kivsharivka (Kharkiv region), Mezhova (Dnipropetrovsk region), Sloviansk (Donetsk region), and Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, and Pryluky (Zaporizhzhia region).

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery struck four areas of enemy troop concentrations, weapons, and equipment, as well as two enemy artillery positions.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 2 combat engagements; the enemy launched 7 airstrikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and conducted 154 artillery strikes, including 6 MLRS salvos.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 9 attacks repelled near Vovchansk, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, and toward Kutkivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 14 enemy assaults repelled near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka, Nova Krugliakivka, Hlushkivka, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: 23 attacks; enemy tried to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Novovodyane, Serednie, Karpivka, Derylove, Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and toward Stepove.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: 9 enemy attacks repelled near Yampil and Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 4 attempts to advance repelled near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Vasyukivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: 25 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyno, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 76 assaults repelled near Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiivka, and Filiya.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 44 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Sosnivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, and Rybne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 10 combat engagements; enemy tried to advance near Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and toward Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 15 attacks repelled near Pryvilne, Solodke, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Huliaipole.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: No combat engagements recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive formations detected.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses on occupying forces and actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,160 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 5 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 508 tactical UAVs, 29 missiles, and 49 vehicles.

