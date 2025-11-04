Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 4, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 4, 2025.

Day 1,350 of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine Has Begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy’s onslaught, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In the past 24 hours, 163 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy carried out five missile and 75 air strikes, launching 11 missiles and dropping 147 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russian forces conducted 4,574 attacks, including 111 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,411 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted several settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka (Donetsk region); Demuryne, Velykomykhailivka, Orestopil, Oleksiivka (Dnipropetrovsk region); Malynivka, Chervone, Malokaterynivka (Zaporizhzhia region); and Mykolaivka (Kherson region).

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck four concentrations of enemy personnel, one air defense system, one UAV control point, and five artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: One combat engagement; the enemy launched seven airstrikes (15 guided bombs) and 159 artillery attacks, including three from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Six attacks near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Bologivka were repelled.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 14 engagements near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosynove, and Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 11 russian attacks near Myrne, Novoselivka, and toward Drobysheve, Stavky, and Korovyi Yar.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Seven attacks repelled near Serebrianka and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions recorded.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: 17 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar; one battle ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 55 russian enemy assaults repelled near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Ivanivka, Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Fedorivka, Nove Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Razine, Chervonyi Lyman, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 19 russian attacks near Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Pavlivka, Tsegelne, Uspenivka, and Krasnohirskе.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Two russian attacks repelled near Stepnohirsk and Stepove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Eight enemy attempts to advance near Okhotnyche were repelled.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault toward Zelenyi Hai.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Two russian assaults repelled toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of offensive formations.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant manpower and equipment losses on the occupiers and disrupt their offensive potential deep behind enemy lines. Russian losses in the past 24 hours are as follows:

1 piece of special equipment,

840 personnel,

5 tanks,

1 armored combat vehicle,

42 artillery systems,

1 MLRS,

425 tactical-level UAVs,

93 vehicles.

