Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 6, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 5, 2025.

The 1,352nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 276 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 55 airstrikes targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements, using five missiles and dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces launched 3,992 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,354 artillery and mortar attacks, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Dobropillia in Donetsk region; Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk region; Lukianivske, Prymorske, Novoiakovlivka, Rivnopillia, Solodke, and Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaiv in Mykolaiv region.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces, and Artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, as well as one enemy artillery system.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. The enemy launched 11 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 attacks, including nine using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: There were 14 combat clashes near Vovchansk, Boholivka, and toward Synelnykove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: seven russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assaults near Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhliaivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The russians attacked 27 times, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Derylove, Myrne, Shandryholove, Zarychne, and toward Korovyn Yar and Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian aggressor attacked near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, and toward Siversk and Zvanivka, resulting in 17 combat clashes.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Fedorivka, and toward Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the The russian enemy carried out 35 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 100 attacks near Mayak, Nykonorivka, Fedorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Filiia, and Yalta.

Measures are underway to block enemy forces attempting to infiltrate and amass in the city of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian troops are actively countering attempts by Russian infantry groups to establish positions.

In Pokrovsk, Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting strike-and-search operations, involving assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion (OShP), SBS operators, combined groups of the Special Operations Forces (SSO), Military Police, SBU, National Guard, and Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR MO). Military units defending the city have been reinforced.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Piddubne, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novohrhorivka, and Pershotravneve.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement occurred as the enemy attempted to advance near Stepove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled three assaults near Novomykolaivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations have been detected.



Ukrainian warriors continue to inflict significant losses on Russian occupation forces in manpower and equipment, while actively disrupting the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 1,170 personnel. Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed six armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 172 operational-tactical UAVs, 84 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1986309090843533786

EMPR

Tags: