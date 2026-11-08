Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 8, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1719th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,290 personnel. Also neutralized were two tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, four air-defense assets, six ground robotic complexes, 1,337 unmanned aerial vehicles, four missiles, two operational-tactical missile systems, 461 units of automotive equipment, and seven units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 199 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes and 74 air strikes, during which it dropped 235 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 7,557 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,369 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 18 involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Rozhkovychi, Chuikivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sukhodil, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Smykalivka, Yastrubshchyna, Vovkivka, Bezsalivka, Otruba, Atynske, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Nova Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Oleksiivka, Mohrytsia, Luzhky, Khrapivshchyna, Myropillia, and Neskuchne in Sumy Oblast; Senkivka, Khrinivka, Yanzhulivka, and Vyshenky in Chernihiv Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Ivolzhanske, Chernechchyna, Tokari, and Sumy.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one enemy gun.

Northern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: : Over the past day the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks. The aggressor carried out nine air strikes, using 20 KABs, and conducted 126 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements.

Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled eight russian attacks towards the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Radkivka, and Okhrimivka, and in the areas of Vovchansk, Tsehelne, and Vovchanski Khutory.

Kupiansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

The Lyman direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers conducted five attacks towards Lyman and in the area of the settlement of Kolodiazi.

Sloviansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out four attacks towards Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka, and in the area of the settlement of Ozerne.

Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops conducted one assault action, attacking towards Mykolaivka.

Kostiantynivka direction

08:00 AM: 23 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, and towards Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

Pokrovsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out nine attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Novohryshyne, and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Serhiivka, and Novopidhorodnie.

Oleksandrivka direction

08:00 AM: The Russian troops conducted no assault actions.

Huliaipole direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlement of Kosivtseve and near Dobropillia and Mala Tokmachka.

Orikhiv direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted two attacks towards the settlements of Novopavlivka and Lukianivske.

Prydniprovske directions

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out no assault actions.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,290 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BMbRU8E49C — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 8, 2026

EMPR