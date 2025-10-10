Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 10, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 10, 2025.

As Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine enters its 1325th day, fierce fighting continues along the front.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours alone, 245 combat engagements were recorded. Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to repel enemy assaults and inflict significant losses on the invaders.

Throughout the day, Russian forces carried out 71 airstrikes, dropping 161 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, the enemy launched 4,252 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,146 artillery attacks, around 100 of them from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The airstrikes targeted, among others, Pidlyman in Kharkiv region, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia city in the south.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces struck two areas of enemy manpower concentration, inflicting additional losses.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ten clashes were recorded. Russian forces carried out ten airstrikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and launched 140 artillery attacks, including four MLRS barrages.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Thirty combat engagements took place near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Zapadne, Dovhenke, and Kamianka, and toward Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne, and Bolochivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled nine assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance near Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and toward Stavky.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched 17 assaults against Ukrainian positions near Yampil, Serebrianka, Novoselivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Three clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.



Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 23 attacks near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: One of the hottest areas of the front — Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 Russian assaults near Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Novoserhiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Filiya.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces repelled 44 enemy attacks near Ivanivka, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, Berezove, Novovasylivske, Novohrhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to advance near Stepove, Kamianske, and toward Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions reported.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The enemy made four failed assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of Russian offensive group formation were observed.

